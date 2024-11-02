iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Lifted by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.25. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.84 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

