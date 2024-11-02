iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Bought by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 410,509.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,225,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,510,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,221,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 737.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14,795.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 264,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 263,209 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,658,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 57,508.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 222,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,238,000 after buying an additional 221,983 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $220.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $152.35 and a 12 month high of $267.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.70 and a 200-day moving average of $230.28.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.