iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Declares Dividend of $0.62 (NYSEARCA:IVVW)

iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.6205 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.
iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of IVVW traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858. iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.46.
iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.