iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Financial Freedom LLC

Financial Freedom LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for 2.2% of Financial Freedom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $151.71 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $106.49 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

