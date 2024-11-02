Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Sets New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $115.92 and last traded at $114.34, with a volume of 261950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.86.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $615.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.41 million. Itron had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Itron in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Itron from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Insider Activity

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $90,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,968,943.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 887 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $90,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares in the company, valued at $20,968,943.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $425,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,169. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,846. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 53.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Itron by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Itron by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

