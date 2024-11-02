James Investment Research Inc. Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,550 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,431 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 177.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.75 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.63.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $43.56 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $168.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.98%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

