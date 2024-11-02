James Investment Research Inc. Purchases 10,121 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 32,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,346,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,383,000 after purchasing an additional 281,554 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 70,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF stock opened at $93.67 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $90.68 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.10. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.