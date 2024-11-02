James Investment Research Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 212,009 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $52,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 20.2% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Union Pacific by 8.3% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $232.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.74 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.66 and a 200-day moving average of $238.33.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.15.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

