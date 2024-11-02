JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 550 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,911,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $689,306,000 after buying an additional 200,871 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Cameco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,708,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,524,000 after purchasing an additional 215,741 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cameco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,210,000 after purchasing an additional 202,157 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 6.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,672,000 after acquiring an additional 265,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 4.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,622,000 after acquiring an additional 176,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average of $48.05. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

