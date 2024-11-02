JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $53,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGLT. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 527.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 381.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 882.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $57.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.98. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $54.13 and a 1-year high of $63.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

