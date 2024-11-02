JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $889,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,741,218,000 after buying an additional 1,578,669 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,863,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,743,000 after buying an additional 1,408,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,422,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,189,035,000 after buying an additional 402,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,087.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 432,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,563,000 after buying an additional 395,617 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.42.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of PSX opened at $120.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.27 and a 200 day moving average of $137.81. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $110.54 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.63 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

