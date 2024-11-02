Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) recently disclosed in an SEC filing that effective October 25th, 2024, David Knight, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the company, has departed. Knight will be succeeded by Paul Norman, the current Chairman of the Board of Directors, who will now also serve as the Interim President and Chief Executive Officer while the company conducts a search for a permanent replacement.

Get alerts:

Paul Norman, aged 59, has been associated with Jones Soda Co. as a director since August 2019 and was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors in March 2022. Norman brings over 30 years of experience in the global consumer products industry with a significant background in enhancing brand and shareholder value. He presently serves on the board of directors of Simply Better Brands Corp. (TSX: SBBC) (OTCQB: PKANF) and has previously held leadership positions in CHW Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: CHWA) and HeavenlyRx.

Regarding his qualifications, Norman spent several years at the Kellogg Company, holding positions such as President of Kellogg’s North American business and Chief Growth Officer. He holds a bachelor’s degree with honors in French from Portsmouth Polytechnic. As per the filing, apart from his role as an executive officer in accordance with the terms of an agreement, there are no familial associations or undisclosed agreements involving Norman.

In response to these changes, Jones Soda Co. issued a press release on October 28, 2024, formally announcing David Knight’s departure and Paul Norman’s appointment as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer. The press release contained further details regarding the transition.

Jones Soda Co. also attached the press release to the SEC filing as Exhibit 99.1 to ensure that the information is fully accessible. The press release shares insights into the management shift and the anticipated future actions of the company.

Exhibit 104, included in the filing, provides Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document) for reference. This exhibit aims to enhance the transparency and accessibility of the financial data and reporting.

As of the filing’s completion on October 31, 2024, Paul Norman has formally signed off as the Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Jones Soda Co. This filing marks a significant shift in the company’s leadership, representing a new chapter under the guidance of Paul Norman.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Jones Soda’s 8K filing here.

Jones Soda Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and tetrahydrocannabinol infused cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand name.

See Also