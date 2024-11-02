JPMorgan American (LON:JAM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 988.57 ($12.82) and traded as high as GBX 1,030 ($13.36). JPMorgan American shares last traded at GBX 1,024 ($13.28), with a volume of 238,306 shares trading hands.

JPMorgan American Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The stock has a market cap of £1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 441.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 988.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 982.70.

Get JPMorgan American alerts:

JPMorgan American Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 344.83%.

JPMorgan American Company Profile

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.