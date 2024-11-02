JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.4% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,888,088,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,451 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6,239.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

JPM opened at $222.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $139.23 and a 12-month high of $226.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.15 and a 200-day moving average of $206.54.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

