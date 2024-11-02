JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stake Reduced by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546,138 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,382,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,482 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,755,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,392 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,615,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,463,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,360,000 after acquiring an additional 554,564 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.38 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.