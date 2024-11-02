Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the network equipment provider on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Juniper Networks has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Juniper Networks has a payout ratio of 45.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Juniper Networks to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $39.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,172,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,440. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $39.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average of $37.18. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

