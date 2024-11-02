Kaspa Price Hits $0.11 (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Kaspa has a market cap of $2.82 billion and $45.20 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kaspa

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 25,068,344,574 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 25,064,110,572.711533. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.11622033 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $99,069,427.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

