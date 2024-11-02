KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 9.50 ($0.12). KCR Residential REIT shares last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12), with a volume of 30,000 shares traded.

KCR Residential REIT Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.43, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.54 million, a PE ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 0.18.

About KCR Residential REIT

K&C REIT PLC is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of Central London. The firm invests mainly in residential properties. K&C REIT PLC is based in United Kingdom.

