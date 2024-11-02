Key Financial Inc Buys 1,530 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CALF. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $549,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,859,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 860,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,315,000 after buying an additional 326,876 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.2% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS CALF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.36. 993,583 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

