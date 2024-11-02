Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of Key Tronic stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,687. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.14.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $125.69 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.14%.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
