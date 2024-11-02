Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Key Tronic stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,687. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.14.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $125.69 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

About Key Tronic

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Key Tronic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Key Tronic Co. ( NASDAQ:KTCC Free Report ) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.16% of Key Tronic worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.