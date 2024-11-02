KeyCorp Cuts Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $150.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CROX. Raymond James cut Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Williams Trading upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

Get Crocs alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CROX

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.60 and a 200-day moving average of $138.11. Crocs has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.7% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 29,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.5% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 129,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 2,775.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 15.9% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.