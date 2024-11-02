KeyCorp Cuts Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Price Target to $11.00

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Janus International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

NYSE:JBI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.35. 2,658,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,117. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Janus International Group has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $15.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Janus International Group had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Janus International Group will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Janus International Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 854.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 163,711 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $8,256,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 693,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 171,038 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

