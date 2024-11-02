Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Sells 643 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 3.0% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 684.4% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 64.8% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 57.4% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $974,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,431.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $974,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,431.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,418 shares of company stock valued at $15,247,052 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.85.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $130.65 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.82 and a 52-week high of $134.15. The company has a market capitalization of $203.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.70 and a 200-day moving average of $111.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 117.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

