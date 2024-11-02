KickToken (KICK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.34

KickToken (KICK) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 2nd. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $2.34 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KickToken has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One KickToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,223.30 or 1.00105292 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00012461 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006340 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000748 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00056028 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,597,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,597,341 tokens. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,597,845.70674339. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01109896 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

