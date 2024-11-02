Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 19th

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Kimco Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 19.9% per year over the last three years. Kimco Realty has a payout ratio of 141.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kimco Realty to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

NYSE KIM opened at $23.83 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

KIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.55.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

