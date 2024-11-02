Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.640-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on KIM. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KIM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,614,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,229. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.78%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

