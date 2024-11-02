Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.28 and traded as high as $9.08. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 11,821 shares changing hands.

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 24.54% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $26.45 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services

About Kingsway Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KFS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 193.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 25.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kingsway Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 2.6% in the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 128,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

