Komodo Price Hits $0.22 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Komodo has a total market cap of $29.80 million and $860,431.40 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Komodo has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00052980 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00031871 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00010553 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,553,644 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

