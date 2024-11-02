Komodo Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $29.51 million and $850,832.95 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00053159 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00031717 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,554,022 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

