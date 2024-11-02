Kymera Therapeutics’ (KYMR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $53.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $54.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KYMR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.15.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $46.47. 432,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,398. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.65. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 2.21.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.01. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $245,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $245,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $651,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 27.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.