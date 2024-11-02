Lakeshore Biopharma (NASDAQ:LSB) Stock Price Down 9.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Lakeshore Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LSB – Get Free Report) dropped 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 30,161 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 15,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Lakeshore Biopharma Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89.

Lakeshore Biopharma Company Profile

LakeShore Biopharma Co, Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company develops a proprietary PIKA immunomodulating technology platform and a series of product targeting PIKA rabies vaccine, PIKA recombinant COVID-19 vaccine, and PIKA YS-ON-001.

Further Reading

