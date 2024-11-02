Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Has $2.93 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $573.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $495.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $571.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $549.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $428.48 and a one year high of $588.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

