Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,618 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,618 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

TJX stock opened at $112.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $126.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.83. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TJX

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.