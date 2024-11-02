Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $372,000 Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 621,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,913,000 after buying an additional 28,774 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $1,040,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 36.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PulteGroup news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PulteGroup stock opened at $128.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.31 and its 200 day moving average is $123.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.63. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $79.18 and a one year high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 16.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHM. BTIG Research raised their price target on PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

