Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Invests $262,000 in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,691,000. Gimbal Financial lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3,125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 127,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 123,696 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 270,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,910,000 after purchasing an additional 85,105 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 655.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 71,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 7,059.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,640,000 after purchasing an additional 69,743 shares in the last quarter.

ONEQ opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.59. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

