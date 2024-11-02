Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Takes $201,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 323,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 416.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,818,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,016,000 after buying an additional 1,466,115 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after buying an additional 20,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $165.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.62 and a 200 day moving average of $167.91. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.94. The company has a market capitalization of $388.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,002,649.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,570. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,144 shares of company stock worth $66,184,385 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

