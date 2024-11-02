Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lemonade

Lemonade Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:LMND traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,895,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,576. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.67.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 43.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $37,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,108.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lemonade

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 388.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 131,784 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 436.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 37,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.