Lmcg Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,415 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,633 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.0% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 216.4% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 503 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $1,088,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,040 shares in the company, valued at $49,198,598.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,765,104.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $1,088,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,198,598.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,334,337 shares of company stock worth $958,577,287 over the last quarter. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.19. 12,181,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,532,335. The firm has a market cap of $660.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.09.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.