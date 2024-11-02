Lmcg Investments LLC Lowers Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,211,609,000 after buying an additional 6,201,777 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,750,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 581.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,601,856 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,827,000 after buying an additional 1,366,768 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in General Motors by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,922,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $600,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3,333.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,340 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,394,000 after purchasing an additional 760,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,942.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $27,028,923.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 694,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,040,244.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,942.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 531,228 shares of company stock worth $28,267,714. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GM. Nomura lowered General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura Securities upgraded General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

General Motors Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $50.96. 10,289,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,030,153. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $54.29. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.46.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

