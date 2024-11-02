Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 115 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.10. 201,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,089. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.85. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $185.96 and a one year high of $252.52.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.