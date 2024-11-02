Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 4,565 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $13,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.50.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI traded up $4.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $453.89. 1,098,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,768. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.45 and a 1 year high of $480.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

