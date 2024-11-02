Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Increased by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,654,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 30,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,023,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $545.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $579.25 and a 200-day moving average of $517.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.