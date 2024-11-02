Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 81,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG opened at $229.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.43. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $148.50 and a 52 week high of $232.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.67.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.28%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.60.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

