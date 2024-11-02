Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $8.66 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 211,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after buying an additional 87,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 227,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,150,000 after buying an additional 27,587 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV opened at $110.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.40 and a 200-day moving average of $110.33. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.4668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

