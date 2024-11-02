Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 583 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,908,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,510,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,877,000 after buying an additional 224,784 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,738,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,653,000 after buying an additional 88,294 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in Emerson Electric by 127.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,358,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,809,000 after acquiring an additional 355,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $108.46 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.47%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

