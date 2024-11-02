Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,098 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $2,412,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 39.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.2% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,036 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $463.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.55.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 7.8 %

LULU traded up $23.27 on Friday, hitting $321.17. 3,874,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,539. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.97.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,379,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,379,720. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

