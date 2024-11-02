Lumi Credits Trading 24% Higher Over Last Week (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $35.94 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/luminousfinance)[Medium](https://medium.com/lumi-token)

Lumi Credits Token Trading

