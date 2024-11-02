Lumia Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $77.65 Million (LUMIA)

Lumia (LUMIA) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Lumia token can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00001495 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lumia has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Lumia has a total market cap of $77.65 million and $7.94 million worth of Lumia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,276.40 or 1.00005877 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,244.55 or 0.99959910 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lumia Token Profile

Lumia’s total supply is 238,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,998,824 tokens. Lumia’s official website is lumia.org. Lumia’s official Twitter account is @buildonlumia. Lumia’s official message board is blog.lumia.org.

Buying and Selling Lumia

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumia (LUMIA) is a cryptocurrency . Lumia has a current supply of 238,888,888 with 74,954,574.97127739 in circulation. The last known price of Lumia is 1.01614355 USD and is down -6.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $11,004,251.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lumia.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumia directly using US dollars.

