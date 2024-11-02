Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. Magna International had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Magna International updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Magna International Trading Up 6.3 %
Shares of MGA stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.97. 2,886,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,298. Magna International has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $60.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Magna International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.39%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on Magna International
About Magna International
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Magna International
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.