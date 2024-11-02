Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Magyar Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Magyar Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.75. Magyar Bancorp has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $79.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.